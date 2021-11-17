Wind farm extension approved after inquiry
The Scottish government has given the green light for the extra turbines
Plans to extend a wind farm in southern Scotland have been given the green light following a public inquiry.
ScottishPower Renewables wants to add 13 turbines to its Arecleoch development near Barrhill in South Ayrshire.
A council objection to the project prompted an inquiry into the scheme which straddles South Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway.
A Scottish government reporter has now ruled that the project should be given the go-ahead.
The existing wind farm consists of 60 turbines in the south west of Scotland.
Visual impact
Developers say the extension could meet the energy needs of about 60,000 homes.
The majority of the scheme is in South Ayrshire but it requires an access route in Dumfries and Galloway.
The local authority in South Ayrshire opposed the plans due to its visual impact on the landscape.
It also had concerns about lighting on the turbines in an area known for its dark skies.
However, the Scottish government has now concluded that any adverse impact is "acceptable" in the context of the benefits the project will bring.