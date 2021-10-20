Nearly 1,800 people on medical procedure waiting list in Guernsey

Nearly 1,800 people are on the waiting list for surgeries and medical procedures in Guernsey, health officials have revealed.

The largest groups are in orthopaedics with 649 people waiting, and gastroenterology with 370 due for treatment, the States of Guernsey confirmed.

President of Health and Social Care Al Brouard added the principle cause of the issues was a shortage of beds at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital (PEH).

He said some of the 1,799 patients awaiting treatment will be waiting "years, rather than weeks".

The waiting list in Guernsey has averaged around 1,000 people since the coronavirus pandemic began.