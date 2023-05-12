A £42.9m project to refurbish the flood defences in an seaside port town has been completed.

Nearly 4km (2.5 miles) of flood walls in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, have been updated.

The upgrade should provide protection from tidal flooding to more than 2,100 homes.

Tom Stanley, project manager for the Epoch 2 scheme, said: "We are already seeing the impacts of climate change in the UK and around the world, which is why urgent action is needed to adapt the impacts of climate emergency."