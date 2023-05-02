A 19-year-old man has died after a car he was travelling in crashed into a tree.

Emergency services were called to Nechells Parkway in Birmingham at about 17:15 BST on Monday.

West Midlands Police said the man was confirmed dead at the scene and two others, the driver of the Audi he was in and another passenger in the rear, sustained minor injuries.

Detectives have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.