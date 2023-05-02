Passenger killed as car crashes into tree
A 19-year-old man has died after a car he was travelling in crashed into a tree.
Emergency services were called to Nechells Parkway in Birmingham at about 17:15 BST on Monday.
West Midlands Police said the man was confirmed dead at the scene and two others, the driver of the Audi he was in and another passenger in the rear, sustained minor injuries.
Detectives have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
“We are in the early stages of our investigation. A young man has sadly died and we have specially trained officers supporting his family through this difficult time," said Det Sgt Paul Hughes.
“We are appealing for people with information to come forward. We would like to speak to witnesses or anyone who may have any dash cam footage of the collision or the vehicle immediately beforehand, to help us understand exactly what has happened."