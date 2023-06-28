However, science groups are unhappy with the plan after supporting the original proposal for one GCSE sciences qualification.

"It risks entrenching inequality with a two-tier system, and fatally undermining what could otherwise be a progressive and positive reform," the Institute of Physics said, as well as "damaging the Welsh economy".

The Royal Society of Chemistry called it a "missed opportunity".

"With the current STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) skills crisis, the last thing Wales needs is to shrink the future talent pool by continuing to exclude people with an unfair two-tier science education," it added.

Qualifications Wales said the reforms were about enabling young people to become "rounded, competent, confident young people ready to succeed in their future lives".

Emyr George, its director of qualifications policy and reform, said it had been talking to universities and colleges across Wales and the UK about the changes.

"They are very supportive of the approach that we have taken," he said.

He said assurances had been given that "they'll be able to prepare to make offers to learners as they come through the system with a really good understanding of what qualifications learners will be gaining as they come through the new curriculum".