Man jailed for repeatedly stabbing sleeping man
- Published
A 24-year-old man has been jailed for repeatedly stabbing a man in the leg in an "unprovoked and frenzied attack" at a home in Surrey.
Charlie Pitcairn entered an address in Border Road, Haslemere, on April 22, where he stabbed the victim in the thigh five times as he slept.
Pitcairn then fled the scene triggering an extensive police search.
He pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Lewes Crown Court on Monday and was jailed for four years and eight months, with an extended licence of four years.
Pitcairn went on the run following the attack and the search to locate him included drones, search dogs and a police helicopter, Surrey Police said.
He handed himself in after two days, police added.
Police also confirmed the victim and Pitcairn were known to each other.
The judge described Pitcairn as a "highly dangerous individual".
Det Con Claire Little, said: "This was an unprovoked and frenzied attack on a man who was sleeping.
"This could have easily had a much more tragic outcome, so we hope that the quick resolution of this case reassures our local residents that this awful behaviour is not tolerated in our county, and we will do whatever we can to bring offenders to justice," she said.
Pitcairn also admitted to possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.
