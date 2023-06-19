A couple have been jailed for a series of sex attacks on young girls which were described as "horrific" by police.

Paul Higginson, 72, and Pamela Higginson, 73, from Deal, carried out the attacks from the 1980s, over a period of nearly 40 years.

The offences were committed against four girls, and police say they came to light when one of the victims came forward in 2016.

The pair were found guilty of a total of 51 charges at Canterbury Crown Court. Paul Higginson was jailed for 29 years and Pamela Higginson for 21 years.