Bernat Klein memories sought ahead of exhibition
Memories of the famous artist and designer Bernat Klein are being sought ahead of a major exhibition of his work next month.
Born in what is now Serbia in 1922, he lived and worked in the Borders for more than 40 years before his death in 2014.
National Museums Scotland (NMS) hopes to capture stories from those who knew, worked with or admired Klein.
The exhibition Bernat Klein: Design in Colour will run at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh from 5 November to 23 April.
Klein drew inspiration from the landscape around Galashiels and Selkirk and collaborated closely with skilled Scottish manufacturers.
He was renowned for innovative work with textiles created for the likes of Chanel and Dior.
He also produced fabrics for interiors, designed ready-to-wear collections and worked as a colour consultant and industrial designer.
NMS assistant curator Lisa Mason said: "Bernat Klein's philosophy influenced fashion, fine art, interior design, architecture and colour theory and continues to inspire artists and designers today.
"He chose Scotland to build not just his home, but his business, and we'd love to hear more from anyone who remembers his time here."
Personal accounts can be submitted via info@nms.ac.uk, external and will be collated by NMS and could be used on its digital channels or social media accounts.