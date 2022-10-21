T﻿he owner of a new West End theatre has said keeping ticket prices low will be key to venues surviving the cost-of-living crisis.

Marvellous, the first show to be housed in S﻿oho Place, formally opened on Thursday, to largely positive reviews from critics.

Some have noted the theatre itself, which has been described as "state-of-the-art", has the misfortune of opening during the early stages of a cost-of-living crisis.

But veteran theatre producer and co-founder of Nimax Theatres, Nica Burns, told BBC News: "T﻿heatre has always proved itself very resilient.

"I﻿ agree with everything you say about the economic concerns, and food and rent is more important than everything else, but people save up to have something special that they can look forward to."

B﻿urns suggested the key to surviving turbulent economic times could lie in keeping a lid on ticket prices, to ensure the arts remain relatively affordable for audiences.

"My personal point of view within the theatre is we have to be careful about prices," she said.