Woman with cancer housed in single room with four children

A woman recovering from cancer was left "cooped up" in a single room with her four children, a watchdog has found.

The mother, referred to as Miss X, was housed in a studio flat during the pandemic, despite having a baby and an elder child needing to do schoolwork.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGO) said Croydon Council failed to review her situation or provide additional support.

Croydon Council fully accepted the findings and Miss X and her family have now been rehoused.