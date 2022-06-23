Decision deferred on music venue hotel plans
Highland councillors have delayed making a decision about controversial plans for a new £30m hotel on the site of Inverness' popular Ironworks music venue.
Developer Bricks Group had reworked their original plans following criticism, but at a planning meeting on Thursday they again came under fire.
Council convenor Bill Lobban said the proposed 155-bedroom hotel could have been “designed in the Soviet era by blocks of Lego”.
Councillors voted in favour of deferring the application so some details about the plans could be clarified.
Bricks Group said it was disappointed by the decision.
The Ironworks opened about 17 years ago and Biffy Clyro, Babyshambles and The Charlatans have been among the bands to play at the venue.
'Incredibly proud'
Venue director Caroline Campbell said it was open for business as usual.
She said: "We will continue to promote and deliver our upcoming events with tickets remaining valid and fully protected.
"We’d like to sincerely thank our customers, staff, performers, suppliers and industry partners for all their support at this time and for helping us create something we should all be incredibly proud of.”
Bricks Group said the project would create work for 100 construction staff, and also 65 permanent posts.
A spokesman said: “We’re naturally disappointed that the application recommended by council officials has been deferred, but we’ll be happy to liaise on any queries members may have.
“We look forward to engaging with the council in the hope of securing a positive decision in due course.”