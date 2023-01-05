Minister apologises after Twitter account hacked

Chris Heaton-Harris posted on Twitter that his social media account had been hacked

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has apologised after he said his Twitter account was hacked and "posted some deeply unpleasant stuff".

The account for the Conservative MP for Daventry in Northamptonshire posted a series of tweets which included swear words and a racial slur.

After deleting the posts, he said he had been "hacked" but that post was deleted and a further string of tweets were posted, which suggested security had once again been compromised.

Mr Heaton-Harris was able to regain control of his account and deleted the posts.

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris apologised for the messages posted

He tweeted: "I'm afraid my Twitter account was hacked overnight and someone posted some deeply unpleasant stuff on my account for which I can only apologise."

Last year, House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle wrote to MPs warning them to tighten security on their mobile phones as the devices were being targeted by "hostile states".

