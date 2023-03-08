Senior councillors in Boston discussed poaching stall holders from Lincoln Christmas Market within just hours of plans to axe it being announced last month, a meeting has been told.

The Lincoln event, which has been run for 40 years, attracted record crowds to the city in 2022, with 320,000 people visiting over four days.

But despite its success, organisers issued an apology after some visitors complained about overcrowding.

Cutting the event would allow the £260,000 budget to be spread throughout the year, City of Lincoln Council said in February.

Critics of the decision to axe the Christmas Market accused the council of acting "like a convention of Grinches or Scrooges", with Lincoln's MP Karl McCartney saying the safety concerns were manageable.

During a meeting of Boston Borough Council on Monday, Councillor Tom Ashton called the Lincoln market's cancellation an “extraordinary” decision.

He added that it was a chance to "seize the dispossessed stallholders and potentially maybe thousands of visitors" to come to Boston instead.