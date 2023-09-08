A Grade II listed town centre building will get its own cafe and community space as part of ongoing remodelling work.

It is hoped the changes to the Corn Exchange in Dorchester will make the building more welcoming.

Dorset Council has given the green light to the refurbishment of the Tudor-style structure, which is expected to cost between £700,000 and £750,000.

Other changes which have already taken place include improvements to the main hall and work to secure the building's roof.