Cork Ironman competitors 'will be sorely missed'
At a glance
Tributes have been paid to the two men who died during a triathlon event over the weekend
Ivan Chittenden and Brendan Wall got into difficulty during the swim element of the event
Mr Wall's death was described as "devastating" by his employer
A coach for Mr Chittenden said the Toronto man died doing what he loved
An athlete who died while taking part in an Ironman triathlon in Cork "died doing what he loved" his coach has said.
Ivan Chittenden, 64, was one of two men who died in separate incidents during the swim element ofthe event in Youghal.
Brendan Wall, 45, who also died, was praised by his employer as a "key member of the team".
Mr Chittenden, who was from Toronoto in Canada, and Mr Wall, who was originally from County Meath, got into difficulty at Claycastle beach on Sunday morning.
On Monday, the governing body for triathlons in Ireland, Triathlon Ireland, said it did not sanction the event due to "adverse conditions".
Event organiser Ironman Ireland said it had carried out safety checks and was happy for the event to go ahead.
A spokesperson said the organisation was reeling from the deaths and offered its thoughts and prayers to the bereaved families.
"The triathlon community is a very close community and this loss has had a devastating effect on all of us," a spokesperson said.
'Devastating'
Mr Wall had got engaged to his fiancée, Tina, earlier this year, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.
In May, he began work as a sales director at Top Tubes in Wednesbury in England's West Midlands.
Managing director of Top Tubes, April Pearson Myatt, described Mr Wall's death as devastating news.
"Brendan was a key member of the team and will be sadly missed both at a personal and professional level," she said.
She also extended her condolences to Mr Wall's family, and said the news had been met with a heavy heart at the company.
Mr Wall had previously been employed by Cavan-based cutting tools manufacturer ATA Group and Elements Material Technology in London.
His funeral is due to take place in Church of St Brigid, Grangegeeth in Slane on Thursday.
'He was my family'
Mr Chittenden worked as a senior partner in EY (Ernst and Young) before his retirement two years ago.
He first began working for the firm as a student in May 1979.
Mr Chittenden, who was married with a family, was also a keen triathlete and had taken part in Ironman events before.
Ironman trainer Lisa Bentley who coached Mr Chittenden for 12 years told RTÉ he died "doing what he loved".
"He was my friend. He was my family. Those are not words. That is a fact. I will miss him very much," she said.
"I know in my heart that he was doing what he loved when he left us. Ivan was in the shape of his life. He kept getting faster as he got older."
She said he had competed in all of the major marathons worldwide, including Tokyo, Berlin, Chicago, New York, London and Boston.
A spokesperson for the Irish Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media described the deaths as a terrible tragedy.
Irish Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien said serious issues needed to be addressed after the two men's deaths.
He added that all stakeholders involved needed to be "very forthright" in what happened and what safety measures "were, or indeed were not put in place".
Mr O'Brien also offered his condolences to the family.