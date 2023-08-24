Only two Irish Navy ships available for patrols
At a glance
Only two of the eight ships in the Irish Naval Service are able to carry out offshore patrols
A politician has said the situation could have a negative impact on Ireland's security
The navy said it faced challenges recruiting and retaining sailors
The service has recruited 37 people so far in 2023
There are "huge implications" for Ireland's security after it emerged that only two Irish Navy ships are conducting coastal patrols, a TD (MP) has said.
The Naval Service has eight vessels but only two are being put to sea, with a third on standby.
Cathal Berry, a former Irish Army Ranger, told RTÉ' the situation was "completely abnormal and would not be normal in any other EU country".
The Defence Forces said it was the result of a continued loss of experienced personell and issues recruiting new staff.
Mr Berry, who sits in the Dáil (lower house of Irish Parliament) as an independent, said he believed the recruitment issue was about pay and that sailors and wider military personnel had "weak employment rights".
He said he did not blame the Defence Forces but that a cabinet minister needed to sort the issue out.
He warning that there were implications for anti-smuggling operations and search and rescue, adding that maritime defence and security was at risk.
In a statement to RTÉ, the Department of Defence said it had been informed the Naval Service was "adopting a three ship posture".
"This strategic decision has been taken in order to streamline operations, bolster existing capabilities, and ensure optimal resource allocation in the Naval Service," a spokesperson said.
They added that the navy was continuing to conduct maritime surveillance and fisheries patrols.
"The challenges around recruitment and retention within the Defence Forces" particularly affect "specialist positions, as the current competitive jobs market is proving challenging for all sectors," the psokesperson added.
"A range of initiatives have been implemented with a view to addressing these challenges".
There were 1,493 applications to join the Naval Service last year, and 1,037 applications have been made until the end of July.
The Naval Service said the total number of new recruits so far in 2023 was 37.
In 2022 the total number was 28.