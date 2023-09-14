Organiser Mike Higgins said: "In June and July we found ourselves with a major shortfall and it was highly unlikely to go ahead. If it wasn't for the generosity of the firms that came forward and individuals we wouldn't be where we are at the present time."

He said the event "has a central place in the island's tourism and social calendar".

Some acts have been cancelled because costs have gone up "phenomenally", he said it was exciting to have "two of the leading aerobatics teams in the world in Jersey for today's display".

Other aircraft include a Lancaster, Spitfires, Hurricanes and a Draken and a display from the RAF Falcons parachute team.

Speaking about the future he said: "We have already booked aeroplanes for next year, and if we can get the support of businesses and the community then there is no reason why it shouldn't go ahead next year. It all comes down to funding."

They will also be appealing for donations during the event.