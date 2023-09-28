Calls for more funding for rape victim services

Funding must continue to help victims of sexual violence, a support service has said.

West Mercia Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre expressed fears for its future at a meeting of Worcester City Council, saying it needed greater financial commitment from the government.

Sarah Murray, a Liberal Democrat member, said such services were vital to help stop violence against women.

But some Conservative members labelled the funding narrative "lazy" and said the discussion was not local enough.

The support centre provides counselling and a safe environment for victims in Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Staff told Tuesday's meeting that more than 3,000 people had been referred to its services in the last year.