Scilly Skybus strikes announced

Flight services to the Isles of Scilly are set to be disrupted after pilots voted to strike over pay.

The Independent Pilots Association (IPA), which flies for Isles of Scilly Skybus Limited, said an "overwhelming majority of its members voted in favour of taking some form of industrial action, up to and including strikes".

The IPA said the company had "chosen to impose a pay award – without consultation – that falls far short of inflation and the needs of its members".

The company said it could not "make unsustainable pay awards against a backdrop of rising costs".