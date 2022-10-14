Five people injured in M6 crash
Five people have been injured - two critically - in a crash on the M6 motorway in Leicestershire.
Police said the crash involved a Nissan Juke and a BMW 5 Series travelling north on the southbound side near junction 1 at about 04:30 BST on Friday.
A man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s, who were in the Juke, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, the Leicestershire force said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said another man and woman in the Juke suffered minor injuries and the male BMW driver sustained potentially serious injuries.
A stretch of road was closed after the crash, leading to traffic disruption in the area.
Leicestershire Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Det Con Charlotte Wright said: "I'm particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the black BMW prior to the collision occurring.
"Any details or footage you're able to provide could help our investigation."