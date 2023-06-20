Students creating living sea walls with 3D printer
Students are creating 3D tiles that mimic the "random nooks and crannies" that occur on the seashore to encourage marine creatures to settle there.
Ports of Jersey confirmed Jersey College for Girls and Les Quennevais were researching and designing tiles to attach to the sea wall at Elizabeth Marina.
The tiles will be attached to vertical, smooth sea walls to create environments where species can create habitats.
Louise Stafford, head of maritime operations, said the organisation wanted to put "sustainability at the heart of our work".
She said: "We want to play a leading role in developing a sustainable future for our Island, and where better to focus than the infrastructure that makes up the harbour.
“These tiles will encourage marine life to settle in the fabric of our harbours, and I’m delighted that the Island’s students can take part in this initiative, using their imagination at the same time as learning about the marine environment.”
