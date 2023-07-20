Several residents were evacuated from their homes over fears a device discovered in a Leicestershire village could be explosive.

Police said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was sent to The Sidings, in Whetstone, following a call at 11:25 BST on Thursday.

A cordon was put in place while the device was examined by specialists.

However it was found to be "ornamental and non-viable" and the cordon was lifted, with residents able to return home.

