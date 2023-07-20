Homes evacuated in scare over suspected explosive

The Sidings, in Whetstone, Leicestershire

The suspicious device was found in The Sidings, in Whetstone on Thursday

Several residents were evacuated from their homes over fears a device discovered in a Leicestershire village could be explosive.

Police said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was sent to The Sidings, in Whetstone, following a call at 11:25 BST on Thursday.

A cordon was put in place while the device was examined by specialists.

However it was found to be "ornamental and non-viable" and the cordon was lifted, with residents able to return home.

