Ben Bradley, leader of the authority, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the council had "bought ourselves some time to do our long-term work" while "trying to protect residents as far as we possibly can".

"I could freeze tax but then have to close all our children's centres, [and] that would be doing a disservice to people in the most disadvantaged parts of our county," he said.

"It's a balancing act and I'm the first person to say raising taxes every year isn't sustainable, but our goal is to get to a place where the council is fully sustainable and we don't need to have those conversations."

However, Kate Foale, leader of the Labour group, accused the Conservative-run authority of "a failure in leadership" by not asking for more funding from central government.

"This is raising council tax on local residents during a cost-of-living crisis with no ask of the government to do better to fund services properly," she said.

"I would say this is not exactly most people in Nottinghamshire's idea of 'levelling up'."