'Late for flight driver' caught speeding at 115mph
A driver has been spotted driving at speeds of more than 115mph (185kmp) as they were "late for a flight", police said.
Footage of the motorist on their way to Luton Airport, was filmed by officers from BCH Road Policing Unit.
The combined police, for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, said the car was seen "in a hurry traveling in the direction of the airport".
"Their reason given…they were late for a flight."
It added there were "no excuses" for driving at that speed and the driver had been reported and was likely to receive a "ban".
