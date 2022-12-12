A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a Leeds hit-and-run incident in which a woman was killed.

The 59-year-old victim was struck by a silver Ford Transit as she left the ice skating rink on Elland Road at about 19:30 GMT on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The arrested man and woman, 51 and 36 respectively, were detained on Sunday evening in Leeds on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, the force said.

Both remained in police custody on Monday morning.