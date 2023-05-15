"The only emissions out of the tail pipe will be water," Mr Rotheram said, adding: "It is a proud moment."

He said the buses, which feature phone chargers, reading lights and internet access, were a "statement of intent" about "where we want to take our public transport in future".

"We want to replace the whole fleet with zero emission buses whether electric or hydrogen," he said.

"We want more people to use our public transport system and we need to provide them with a genuine quality alternative to jumping in the car."

The vehicles also have increased capacity for wheelchair users and passengers with prams or buggies and feature audio and visual announcements for next stops.

In January a new £500m fleet of publicly-owned trains, including several battery-operated trains, began running on the Merseyrail network.