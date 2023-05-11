Arrest after man in his 50s stabbed at house
A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed at a house in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Longford Crescent in Bulwell at 17:25 BST on Wednesday.
The man, who is in his 50s, remains in hospital in a stable condition.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody, the force added.
It said the attack was believed to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.
