Cost of Manx ferry terminal in Liverpool unclear
The final cost of the Isle of Man's new ferry terminal in Liverpool is currently unknown, the infrastructure minister has said.
Chris Thomas said while the terminal building was on track to be finished by late May or early June, the marine works would take longer.
They "continued to present challenges due to the testing environment", he said.
The cost of the Manx government-funded project, which was originally due to be completed by 2020, has already increased from £38m to £70m.
Mr Thomas was asked for an update on the facility at the Princes Half Tide Dock in the House of Keys this week.
He refused to confirm a specific completion date, or a final cost of the project, which has almost doubled since the project began.
However, he said about 70% of the scour protection work in the river, designed to limit damage to the quay walls caused by vessels, had been completed.
Costs have spiralled in the last four years after the scheme was beset with delays.
'I Remain optimistic'
Mr Thomas said following initial setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the project had more recently been hit by "inflation and fuel cost volatility".
That had not been not anticipated when additional funding was sought in December 2021", he said.
He said the Department of Infrastructure was "working through these costs with the project team" and it would "not be appropriate to suggest the final figure at this stage".
Jason Moorhouse MHK was concerned that there was 30% of the overall project still to complete within "several months", when 70% had taken "several years".
Mr Thomas said: "I remain optimistic that the current planned completion date of Autumn 2023 will be complied with."
That was "despite all the challenges of the weather and the Mersey", he added.
