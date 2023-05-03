The final cost of the Isle of Man's new ferry terminal in Liverpool is currently unknown, the infrastructure minister has said.

Chris Thomas said while the terminal building was on track to be finished by late May or early June, the marine works would take longer.

They "continued to present challenges due to the testing environment", he said.

The cost of the Manx government-funded project, which was originally due to be completed by 2020, has already increased from £38m to £70m.