Witnesses are being sought after two women were seriously injured in a three-car crash in Nottinghamshire.

Police said the pair were in the same car when the crash happened on the A60 near Papplewick at about 14:55 BST on 7 April.

People from the two other vehicles also needed hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Nottinghamshire Police have urged anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.