A 17-year-old boy who had struggled with anxiety appears to have taken his own life following the death of his mother, a critical review has found.

The boy - referred to only as AL by the Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership - died in January.

The partnership's child safeguarding practice review, external said he was "acutely distressed" by his mother's death, and there could have been "greater professional curiosity" in the family's circumstances.

The Norfolk & Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), which was involved in his case, said it was "looking at demand and capacity" across its services.