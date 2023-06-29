New fleet of hydrogen-fuelled buses to be launched
A new fleet of hydrogen-fuelled buses is to launch in West Sussex.
Metrobus, based in Crawley, currently has 15 single-decker vehicles working its most rigorous routes.
But by the end of next year, the company will have 54 – said to be one of the largest fleets of hydrogen-fuelled buses in Europe.
Ed Wills, managing director of Metrobus, said the zero emission vehicles are “a step towards decarbonising our economy”.
“For us, this is incredibly exciting as it’s the first hydrogen vehicles that will run in the Crawley area and the first zero emission vehicles in our fleet,” he said.
“And importantly, with hydrogen, we will get a full days work out of them.”
'First of its kind'
Each hydrogen-fuelled bus costs £500,000 – double the price of a similar-sized diesel bus.
But Metrobus said funding from the government, Gatwick Airport and EU grants have allowed the transition.
The chair of bus operator Go Ahead Group, Clare Hollingsworth, said the launch was “the first of its kind”.
“These are the first hydrogen buses in our network across the world,” she said.
“We chose Crawley because the routes they will be operating in are the most intensive in our network.”
Roads and local transport minister, Richard Holden, said the introduction of the buses was “vitally important”.
“We know the transition will come with its fair share of challenges and there will be teething problems, but we must not lose sight of the opportunities on offer,” he said.
