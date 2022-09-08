Popular Staffordshire drug-search police dog retires
A police dog who has tracked down more than £375,000 of drugs and cash and has 14,000 Twitter followers has retired.
Cooper joined Staffordshire Police in 2018 as their first Staffordshire Bull Terrier police dog, the force said.
The six-year-old was trained to search for drugs, firearms and cash and regular updates of his work have been posted to Twitter.
"I am so proud of Cooper and all we've achieved together these past four years," his handler PC Tim Moss said.
Cooper was recruited from the RSPCA's rescue centre in Taunton, Somerset.
Alongside his work as a police dog, the force said he had visited dozens of schools across the county and appeared on the BBC's Crimewatch Live programme. PC Moss praised him as a "brilliant companion and colleague" and said he would remain living with him and his family in retirement.
"I will ensure he still gets his fair share of sausages and tennis balls, even though he won't be working his day job any longer," he added.
