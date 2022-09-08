A police dog who has tracked down more than £375,000 of drugs and cash and has 14,000 Twitter followers has retired.

Cooper joined Staffordshire Police in 2018 as their first Staffordshire Bull Terrier police dog, the force said.

The six-year-old was trained to search for drugs, firearms and cash and regular updates of his work have been posted to Twitter.

"I am so proud of Cooper and all we've achieved together these past four years," his handler PC Tim Moss said.

Cooper was recruited from the RSPCA's rescue centre in Taunton, Somerset.