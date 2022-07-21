In-patient charges for under 16s are to be scrapped and free contraception is to be provided to women aged 17-25 in the Republic of Ireland.

Currently, there is a €80 per night charge for most non-exempt public patients, including children and there is a small charge for contraception.

The measures are to come into operation by early September 2022.

It passed all the stages of the Dáil (lower house of Irish parliament) and the Seanad last week with cross-party support., external

"I welcome the good news that the president has signed this very important Act,” said Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly .

He added that the legislation was to “support access to care for those who need it in a manner that is fair and affordable".

"Abolishing acute in-patient hospital charges for children under 16 is focused towards easing the financial burden of parents or guardians when bringing their child to hospital for in-patient care.

“Free contraception is a cost-effective measure, reducing both crisis pregnancy and termination of pregnancy rates.