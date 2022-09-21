A﻿ blow torch being used in roof repair work caused a major fire at a wedding venue, an investigation has found.

New Bingley Hall in Hockley Circus, Birmingham, caught fire on 14 September.

A﻿t its height, 100 firefighters and 15 engines were tackling the blaze, which broke out at 16:20 BST.

N﻿o one was injured in the fire at the venue, which hosts weddings and other private functions, including formal events.

Alex Shapland, from West Midlands Fire Service, said last week that the fire had caused "extensive" damage to the roof.

H﻿e added that there was a lot of smoke damage inside however the banqueting rooms largely escaped unscathed.