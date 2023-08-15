Puffin reserve fence survey receives 199 responses

A survey asking islanders for their views on a planned fence around a seabird reserve has received 199 responses.

The Birds On The Edge Partnership (BOTE) asked islanders for their views on the 2m-high (6ft 5in) fence along one mile (1.6km) of coastline, last month.

A trial section of fencing to protect puffins on Jersey's north coast has been installed, which BOTE said would protect rare puffins from predators such as rats and feral cats.

Cris Sellares, BOTE project officer, said it would "truly urge anyone interested in our landscapes and wildlife to take part and submit their opinions".