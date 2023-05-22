Investigation after man found dead in Crawley
- Published
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a street in West Sussex.
Officers were called to Tilgate Way in Crawley at about 11:00 BST on Sunday.
The cause of the man's death is still being investigated.
Sussex Police said officers would be in the area while the investigation continues.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.