King's Coronation celebrations on Queen's Pier
Hundreds of people attended the event on the Queen's Pier in Ramsey
It marked the third day of celebrations marking the Coronation of King Charles III
Those attending were able to walk on the first section of the Victorian structure, which has been restored
Celebrations for King Charles III have continued on the Isle of Man as revellers took to a pier with a royal history.
The Queen's Pier in Ramsey was officially opened in 1886 and so named in honour of Queen Victoria.
The structure, which had been closed for decades, is now being restored by a local group of volunteers.
Hundreds of people flocked to the landmark for the Coronation event on Monday.
'Happy memories'
Dougie Lister from Onchan said the occasion represented a point in history.
His wife Julie said celebrating on the pier brought back "lots of happy memories" of visiting it with her grandparents as a child.
It was "fantastic" to see "so many people enjoying it again", she added.
Alfie Leach lives in Manchester but came to the event during his visit to the island to see family.
He said it was a great way to celebrate.
Also visiting from the UK, Hannah Arnold said it had a great "family feel" to it.
Carl Joughin, from Ramsey, said it was the first time he had been onto the pier.
"I think it's fantastic," he said, adding: "The afternoon tea was lovely."
