Image gallery

Image source, Veronica Stevens Image caption, 'Lest We Forget' - a postbox topper in Scunthorpe sent in by Veronica Stevens. Image source, Chris Ledger Image caption, A postbox topper in Sheffield with different coloured poppies, including those focused on peace. Image source, Darren England Image caption, In Withernsea, this woolly creation depicts a plane releasing poppies into the sea. Image source, Wendy Jones Image caption, M﻿edics are remembered alongside service personnel in this tribute in Jarrow, South Tyneside. Image source, Kathy Keeton Image caption, A teddy bear soldier holds a wreath in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. Image source, Helen Duncan Image caption, A World War One 'Tommy' is depicted in this postbox topper in Wragby, Lincolnshire. Image source, Cecelia Du Pree/Rob Lewis Image caption, Soldiers salute at a knitted war memorial in Wooler, Northumberland (left) and a tribute to all the horses that participated in World War One, found in the village of Coalpit Heath, Gloucestershire (right). Image source, Yvonne Gillham/Claire Anderson Image caption, These characters pay their respects at a war memorial in this Romney Marsh creation, while giant poppies decorate a postbox in Titchfield, Hampshire. Image source, Dave Fincham Image caption, This knitted soldier at High Kelling in Norfolk is intended to represent all those who gave their lives during wartime. Image source, Louise Edwards Image caption, Personnel at sea are remembered in at this postbox in Pelsall, Walsall.

