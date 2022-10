A pair of twin brothers and their mother have been convicted of running a drug dealing business worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Bradley and Brendan Vidovic, 23, of Straight Road, Colchester, were each sentenced to two years six months in prison.

Paula Vidovic, of the same address, was given a 21-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

They faced various charges including being concerned in the supply of cannabis and were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on 17 October.