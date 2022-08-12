A review into a dispute that resulted in the removal of the RNLI St Helier lifeboat in 2017 has said Jersey's government "could perhaps have done more" to prevent the dispute.

RNLI coxswain Andy Hibbs was told to stand down by the RNLI on 7 April 2017, prompting his entire 25-strong Jersey crew to resign in protest.

Mr Hibbs was reinstated in June that year and the RNLI apologised.

Jersey Chief Minister Kristina Moore said the matter "is now concluded".