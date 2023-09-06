Brixham Harbour lights removed after complaints

Flashing coloured lights placed along a Devon harbour are being taken down after complaints from residents.

The lights were hung on Brixham Harbour wall by Torbay Council in May as part of the bay’s drive to become the premier resort in the UK.

But they were turned off last month following concerns about light intensity and questions from local people over permissions.

Harbourmaster Rob Parsons said the harbour committee had now instructed him to remove the lights.