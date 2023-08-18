A man convicted of trying to fix the trial of a drugs baron by tampering with a jury has been jailed for more than three years.

Laurence Hayden, known as Del Boy, would also become known as the "winking witness" when during the trial of Leslie Allen he was spotted gesturing to a member of the jury who, it would emerge, had become embroiled in a plot to clear the drugs kingpin.

Hayden was subjected to extradition proceedings after fleeing to Spain and the 54-year-old, from Coventry, was convicted in his absence of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

His actions "struck at the very heart of the criminal process", the judge told him at Friday's sentencing hearing.

Hayden was the last of the co-conspirators to be sentenced.