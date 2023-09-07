The club was granted planning permission in July to renovate its clubhouse and modernise facilities, but when its plans were approved, a 20:00 finish was among the planning conditions.

A neighbour of the club addressed the meeting, requesting a finishing time to be stipulated for indoor activities to “mitigate late evening noise disturbance”.

The club said it had soundproofed the walls and removed electric hand-dryers from the toilets in an attempt to combat the noise.

Margaret Kimber, ladies secretary of the club, said it was “difficult to comprehend” the complaints.

“I can’t think of a much quieter game than lawn bowls,” she told BBC Radio Sussex before the meeting. “We don’t hit the jack that often, which is just a little click.”

She added: “A lot of our members are on their own. We get changed, we play bowls, we have a tea or coffee, we have refreshments after the games, and that’s it.”

Councillor Les Hamilton said: “Bowls matches will often go on for more than two hours, so I wouldn’t want it to be a case where they could play at 6pm but have to stop at 8pm. That wouldn’t be viable.”