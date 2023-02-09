Stoke-on-Trent MP Jo Gideon has announced she will not be standing at the next general election.

She was elected as the Conservative member for Stoke-on-Trent Central in 2019.

In a statement she said she was proud to have served the area and to champion local businesses and charities, while working with other MPs to secure funding for better transport, homes and jobs.

She added she had not come to the decision lightly, but did not offer in the statement a reason for it.

The move follows a raft of Tory MPs who have expressed similar intention.