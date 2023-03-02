Thermal imaging to help reduce energy bills

Thermal imaging cameras help identify heat loss

At a glance

  • Three thermal imaging cameras will be available to hire in Hull

  • The cameras will enable people to identify heat loss in their homes

  • Hull City Council has awarded £1,205 to the Library of Stuff, in Greenwood Avenue, to pay for them

People in Hull will be offered the use of thermal imaging cameras to help them save on their energy bills.

Hull City Council has provided £1,205 to pay for three cameras, allowing people to check where heat is escaping from their homes.

The cameras will be available to lease, for a nominal fee, from Hull’s Library of Stuff - part of a global movement that aims to reduce waste by encouraging people to borrow items rather than buy them.

Council leader Mike Ross said: “The thermal imaging cameras are a brilliant tool, which will help many people save on energy costs during these unparalleled times."

Alan Dalgairns, Library of Stuff's founder, with Hull City Council leader Mike Ross

Alan Dalgairns, founder of Library of Stuff, said the cameras would be a "great first step" to check where heat loss is occurring.

He added: "With 1,500 people in the city signed up to Library of Stuff, we can see these being a real asset to the people of Hull."

To use the facility, people must first sign up. Registration costs £1. Items can be borrowed for up to a week.

