Pedestrian, 79, killed in lorry crash
A 79-year-old man has died after being struck by a lorry in Dudley.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash on Birmingham New Road in Coseley on Thursday morning.
The West Midlands force said the pedestrian was confirmed dead at the scene shortly after 09:40 BST.
The driver of the lorry was assisting with the investigation, the force added.
"We have specially trained officers who are supporting the man’s family at this very difficult time," said Sgt Julie Lyman.
“We are in the early stages of our investigation and we urge witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage, to please contact us."