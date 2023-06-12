Boxing fundraising night for Cardiff crash victims
At a glance
Almost £30,000 has been raised for three young women who were involved in a fatal car crash
Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, died in the crash in St Mellons, Cardiff, in March and Sophie Russon, 20, was seriously injured
A fundraising boxing event in Newport, which Sophie attended, saw 12 fights take place in memory of Eve and Darcy
- Published
A boxing event has raised almost £30,000 for the families of three young women involved in a fatal car crash.
Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21 and from Newport, died in the crash in St Mellons, Cardiff, on Saturday 4 March.
Sophie Russon, 20, who attended Saturday's boxing event at The Neon venue in Newport, was also seriously injured in the crash.
Organiser Mark Brogan said the way the community came together was "amazing".
Rafel Jeanne, 24 was also killed in the crash and Shane Loughlin, 32, was seriously injured.
The event was branded D.E.S Fight Night, using the girls' initials, and came about after Darcy’s father suggested to Mr Brogan that he organise the event.
Twelve fights took place, with businesses sponsoring the event, seats sold and raffles organised.
Mr Brogan has said the final total is likely to grow, with more than £28,000 raised on the night.
"Everybody knew the girls or everybody knew the girls' parents, so it was just great, it was just amazing," said Mr Brogan.
"Everybody was just on a natural rural high. They all came together, it was brilliant.
"I didn’t want it to be a dark night - the funerals are over. I wanted it to be upbeat - that’s why we dressed it pink and white.
"Yes, it was a tragedy, but out of that tragedy maybe we can put something good together now, in the name of the three girls."
Allow Facebook content?
This article contains content provided by Facebook. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Meta’s Facebook cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
He added that the families of Eve and Darcy were all at the venue and were amazed at the support.
"They are overwhelmed... proud and sad at the same time. And this is the reason why I don’t think these girls should be forgotten and they won’t be forgotten."
The plan now is to split the money between the two families, as well as Sophie.
"Sophie was there - she enjoyed herself. And hopefully this money can help Sophie do whatever she feels like doing, in her rehabilitation," added Mr Brogan.
Another event vent has already been booked for next June, with future proceeds going to local charities.