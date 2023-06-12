A boxing event has raised almost £30,000 for the families of three young women involved in a fatal car crash.

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21 and from Newport, died in the crash in St Mellons, Cardiff, on Saturday 4 March.

Sophie Russon, 20, who attended Saturday's boxing event at The Neon venue in Newport, was also seriously injured in the crash.

Organiser Mark Brogan said the way the community came together was "amazing".