A study of fossilised beaches in Cornwall and other parts of Europe has given "important clues" on how climate change will impact the globe.

Scientists from the UK, USA and Canada said they were able to demonstrate for the first time how melting Antarctic ice sheets had an impact on global sea levels in the past.

The research relates to a period of "pronounced climate warming more than 100,000 years ago," experts said.

The findings, by the University of Plymouth, analysed ancient sediments from raised beaches including Bream Cove, Falmouth, Gunwalloe Beach on the Lizard peninsula and Pendower Beach on the Roseland peninsula - as well as elsewhere across western Europe.