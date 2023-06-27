Policeman sacked after relationship with victim
At a glance
A Devon and Cornwall Police sergeant has been sacked after an inappropriate relationship with a domestic violence victim
The unnamed officer was dismissed without notice for gross misconduct
Senior officers said they took reports of inappropriate conduct "both on and off duty" extremely seriously
A Devon and Cornwall Police sergeant has been sacked after having an inappropriate relationship with a high-risk domestic violence victim.
The force said the officer, who has not been named, was dismissed without notice earlier this month.
It followed a two-day hearing which concluded that his actions were in breach of professional standards and amounted to gross misconduct.
His details were being submitted to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from working within policing, the force said.
The hearing was told that he entered into a relationship with the victim after he led an investigation involving her.
Head of professional standards Supt Jo Arundale said his actions were "clearly unacceptable", and they "undermined the public’s trust and confidence in the police force and did not fulfil his duties and responsibilities".
“We will always take the appropriate action when standards fall below those expected and continue to learn from any instances," Supt Arundale added.
Assistant Chief Constable Dave Thorne said the force took any reports of inappropriate conduct "both on and off duty" extremely seriously.
He said: “Any behaviour of this kind, especially when it involves a person who is vulnerable and has approached police for help and support, will not be tolerated."
