The pool was opened by retired Olympic swimmer Kerri Anne Payne.

Sea Lanes said more than 1,250 people have signed up for membership.

The facility said it offers sea swimmers beachside cold showers and lockers for use free of charge.

Joe McNulty, Sea Lanes Brighton Director, said: “We have been on a long journey working with the local community adapting our design to reflect Brighton’s heritage and environment whilst regenerating a derelict brownfield site with what we believe will become another iconic Brighton destination.”

A spokesperson said the architecture of the scheme was "designed to respect the adjacent Grade II Madeira Terraces".