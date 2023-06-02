Outdoor heated swimming pool opens in Brighton
At a glance
The 50m (164ft) seafront pool has six lanes
It is located on former derelict land on Madeira Drive
It is open for members and the public on a pay per swim basis
- Published
A new outdoor heated seafront swimming pool has been opened in Brighton.
Sea Lanes Brighton claims to be the UK's first national open water swimming centre.
The 50m (164ft) six-lane pool is located on formerly derelict land on Madeira Drive.
The facility is open to members and to the public who book in advance on a pay per swim basis.
The pool was opened by retired Olympic swimmer Kerri Anne Payne.
Sea Lanes said more than 1,250 people have signed up for membership.
The facility said it offers sea swimmers beachside cold showers and lockers for use free of charge.
Joe McNulty, Sea Lanes Brighton Director, said: “We have been on a long journey working with the local community adapting our design to reflect Brighton’s heritage and environment whilst regenerating a derelict brownfield site with what we believe will become another iconic Brighton destination.”
A spokesperson said the architecture of the scheme was "designed to respect the adjacent Grade II Madeira Terraces".
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk., external